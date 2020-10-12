Glens Falls man pleads guilty to felony DWI

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man is expected to be sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Sandy L. Jones admitted in Washington County Court on Oct. 2 that he drove drunk on Jan. 25 on Lower Allen Street in Hudson Falls.

Jones was operating with no license and without an ignition interlock device. He also fled from police in his vehicle and resisted arrest.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because Jones had a previous DWI conviction within 10 years.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30.