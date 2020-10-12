 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls man pleads guilty to felony DWI
0 comments

Glens Falls man pleads guilty to felony DWI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man is expected to be sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Sandy L. Jones admitted in Washington County Court on Oct. 2 that he drove drunk on Jan. 25 on Lower Allen Street in Hudson Falls.

Jones was operating with no license and without an ignition interlock device. He also fled from police in his vehicle and resisted arrest.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because Jones had a previous DWI conviction within 10 years.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of felony DWI in satisfaction of the charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News