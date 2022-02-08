Glens Falls man pleads guilty to assaulting, killing infant son

QUEENSBURY — Guilty pleas have been entered by the local man who caused the death of his infant son in Glens Falls last July, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced on Tuesday.

Tyler Zaugg, 20, plead guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree manslaughter, both violent felonies.

The pleas stem from acts that Zaugg committed on June 29, 2021, through July 4, 2021.

He is expected to be sentenced to 32 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Police said that Zaugg hit his infant son with a closed fist in the head and torso, causing a brain injury and cracked ribs.

On July 4, Glens Falls Police arrested Zaugg after responding to an EMS call at the Broad Street Commons apartment complex, 186 Broad St., which came in shortly before 6 p.m. Police said that officers observed the infant to have life-threatening injuries.

Officers believed that Zaugg had caused the injuries, according to police.

It was previously reported that Delaney Locke, Zaugg's girlfriend and the mother of the infant, told police that Zaugg was watching the child while she was away at her mother's residence.

Locke noticed the infant's bruises at Albany Medical Center. She told police that Zaugg became upset when she asked if he knew what happened.

The child spent almost two weeks in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Carusone thanked the law enforcement agencies that conducted a thorough investigation. Those agencies included state police and the Glens Falls Police Department.

Carusone also thanked medical personnel, 911 operators and first responders for the efforts made to save the child.

Zaugg waived his right to appeal, and Warren County Judge Robert Smith sent him to Warren County Jail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for the morning of April 7.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

