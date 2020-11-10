Glens Falls man pleads guilty to assaulting 2 year old

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has admitted to assaulting a 2-year-old child back in July.
Devon MacDuff, 31, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Thursday to felony second-degree assault.
MacDuff was arrested by police on July 16 for the July 7 incident in which he injured the child so severely that caused internal injuries requiring hospitalization.
MacDuff will be sentenced at a later date.
