Glens Falls man pleads guilty in arson, rape cases

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has admitted to setting fire to a vacant home in Queensbury in November 2019.

Anthony J. Hart, 21, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on May 12 to fifth-degree arson.

Hart was arrested on Nov. 7, 2019, after police said he set a home on fire next to the former Leo’s Lobster restaurant on Route 9 near the Lake George town line.

He had been staying in a cabin at the King Hendrick Motel across the road. The Warren County Department of Social Services had placed him there after he needed temporary assistance after coming to the area from Schenectady.

Police suspected him after he was asking a lot of questions at the fire scene. He admitted to setting leaves next to the home on fire.

Hart had been charged with felony fourth-degree arson, but he pleaded guilty to the reduced misdemeanor count.

Hart also pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in an unrelated case. He was arrested in January on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sex act after police said he had sex with a 14-year-old girl on Dec. 30, 2019.

There were no allegations that he forced the girl to have sex, but she was too young to legally consent to sex.