Glens Falls man involved in Capitol riot sentenced to 90 days in jail

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls man who admitted illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days in jail.

James Bonet had pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia to the single count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds. He was among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes for incoming President Joe Biden.

Bonet posted videos of himself in the Capitol to his Facebook page saying “we’re taking it back” and a photo of him smoking a marijuana cigarette.

Bonet’s attorney had requested probation. Prosecutors sought a sentence of 45 days in jail because they were concerned with a television interview that Bonet had given on the one-year anniversary of the riot in which he said the protest was peaceful. He also said he did not break in because he was let in by police and he followed the people inside because he wanted to know the truth, according to court documents.

Judge Emmet Sullivan told Bonet, who appeared via videoconference, that he thought the interview was “very troubling.”

“He still portrays what he did as a peaceful protest, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also imposed one year of supervised probation, 200 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Sullivan wished Bonet well and said he does not consider him a horrible person.

“You just made horrible errors in judgment that have resulted in this conclusion. Hopefully, this is the last experience you will have in your lifetime with the criminal justice system,” Sullivan said.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

