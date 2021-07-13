Glens Falls man indicted in baby assault

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man accused of punching his 7-week-old son in the face and torso was indicted Friday on assault charges.

Tyler M. Zaugg, 19, is facing felony charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Zaugg allegedly caused the injuries on July 4 when he was home alone with the child at the Glens Falls apartment he shares with his girlfriend, who is the boy’s mother.

The infant had life-threatening injuries and was in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center as of late last week.

Zaugg was arraigned in Warren County Court. Judge Robert Smith set bail at $100,000 cash or $300,000 bond.

The case was adjourned for the filing of motions. The next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.

The District Attorney’s Office, in a news release, said it would not comment further on this matter at this time.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.