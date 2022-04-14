 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls man gets more prison time for possessing contraband

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man was sentenced on April 8 to 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison for possessing prison contraband.

Matthew Poulos, 40, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on March 11 to felony attempted promoting prison contraband.

He was arrested on July 9 after investigators from the Washington County Sheriff's Office determined he was in possession of dangerous contraband while incarcerated at the Washington County Jail.

Police did not state what the contraband was.

Poulos has a lengthy criminal history. In 2012, he was charged after police said he assaulted two corrections officers at Warren County Jail during a routine contraband search. He was serving a five-year jail term for drug sales.

