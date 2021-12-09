Glens Falls man facing multiple rape counts

GLENS FALLS — A Cooper Street man is accused of engaging in sexual activity with multiple minors, according to police.

Jason Duprey, 21, is facing four counts of second-degree rape and once count of second-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of sexual misconduct, both misdemeanors.

Police said that Duprey engaged in sexual acts in a Glens Falls residence multiple times between September 2020 and February 2021. There was no force involved in these instances, according to police.

Police said that these incidents involved age of consent issues.

Duprey had a warrant out for his arrest through the Warren County Sheriff's Office and he was arrested on Nov. 4.

He was arraigned in Warren County Court and sent to Warren County Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.