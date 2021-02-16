Glens Falls man faces two new charges in U.S Capitol incident

Two additional charges have been brought against the Glens Falls man who is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol illegally on Jan. 6.

James Bonet was arrested last month on a felony charge of being in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

New charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building have been added, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Bonet is among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the building on Jan. 6 to protest the presidential election results. He posted videos of himself in the Capitol to his Facebook page saying “we’re taking it back” and a picture smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.

Congress was in the process of accepting the state’s certification of the Electoral College results. The proceedings were halted when protesters overran the building, fought with officers and damaged property. Five people died as a result of the riot including a Capitol police officer.

