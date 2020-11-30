 Skip to main content
Glens Falls man faces drug charge after traffic stop
WILTON — State police arrested a Glens Falls man Saturday on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop.

Police stopped William J. Blair, 51, on the Northway just before 4 p.m. The trooper observed signs of drug use after interviewing Blair, police said.

A search of the vehicle found about 1.3 grams of cocaine, according to police.

Blair was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in Wilton Town Court on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.

