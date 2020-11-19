Glens Falls man could spend up to 4 years in prison for felony DWI

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man was sentenced in Washington County Court on Nov. 13 to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison for driving while intoxicated.

Sandy L. Jones pleaded guilty on Oct. 2 to felony DWI. He admitted that he drove drunk on Jan. 25 on Lower Allen Street in Hudson Falls.

Jones was operating with no license and without an ignition interlock device. He also fled from police in his vehicle and resisted arrest.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because Jones had a previous DWI conviction within 10 years.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.