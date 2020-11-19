 Skip to main content
Glens Falls man could spend up to 4 years in prison for felony DWI
FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man was sentenced in Washington County Court on Nov. 13 to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison for driving while intoxicated.

Sandy L. Jones pleaded guilty on Oct. 2 to felony DWI. He admitted that he drove drunk on Jan. 25 on Lower Allen Street in Hudson Falls.

Jones was operating with no license and without an ignition interlock device. He also fled from police in his vehicle and resisted arrest.

The charge was upgraded to a felony because Jones had a previous DWI conviction within 10 years.

