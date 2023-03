A Glens Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he sold cocaine to an undercover officer multiple times.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, as part of an investigation, the office's Narcotics Enforcement Unit made controlled buys of cocaine from Jerry N. Rogers, 39, of Glens Falls, on multiple occasions.

Rogers was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and held in the Warren County Jail pending arraignment.