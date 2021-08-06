Glens Falls man charged with rape

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.
Joshua W. Saddlemire, 29, was charged with felony second-degree rape.
Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said Saddlemire is not accused of forcing the girl to have sex, but she is too young to consent because of her age.
Saddlemire was acquainted with the victim, police said.
He was arraigned and sent to jail for lack of bail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today