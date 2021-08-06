Glens Falls man charged with rape

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Joshua W. Saddlemire, 29, was charged with felony second-degree rape.

Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said Saddlemire is not accused of forcing the girl to have sex, but she is too young to consent because of her age.

Saddlemire was acquainted with the victim, police said.

He was arraigned and sent to jail for lack of bail.

