Glens Falls man charged with multiple DWI felonies

HUDSON FALLS — State Police arrested a Glens Falls man early Saturday on multiple misdemeanor and felony charges after a pursuit, records show.

At about 2:41 a.m., Sandy L. Jones, 41, was arrested on Lower Allen Street in Hudson Falls.

Jones was charged with three felony counts of driving while intoxicated, previous conviction within 10 years and operating a vehicle without a license, according to police.

Additionally, police said that Jones was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without an interlock.

Police said Jones was cited and will appear in court at a later date.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.