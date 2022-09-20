Glens Falls man charged with felony DWI

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man is facing a felony driving while intoxicated charge.

State police stopped a vehicle on Coolidge Avenue on Sept. 13 at about 3 a.m. for a moving violation. An investigation identified Shamus T. Ordway, 32, as the driver. When interviewing Ordway, troopers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage, police said

Roadside sobriety tests indicated that Ordway was impaired. He was taken to the state police station where he provided a breath sample with a 0.14% blood alcohol concentration.

Ordway was charged with felony DWI because he has a previous conviction within the last 10 years. He was issued tickets and is due in Glens Falls City Court on Sept. 26.