GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested on a felony driving while intoxicated charge Friday night following a traffic stop.

Police say Jeffrey E. Mckenna, 32, was stopped on Warren Street in the city of Glens Falls at around 10:07 p.m. after committing unspecified traffic offenses. Mckenna was found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested.

Mckenna submitted to an breath test which yielded a 0.14% blood alcohol concentration.

Due to a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years, the charge was upgraded to a felony. Mckenna was released following processing and is due in Glens Falls City Court later this month to answer the charges.