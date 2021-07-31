Glens Falls man charged with animal abuse

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has been charged with eight counts of animal abuse for allegedly failing to properly care for four animals.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday to a report of animal abuse on Burch Road in Queensbury.

Following an investigation, it was determined William Dingman, 48, had abandoned four animals, including a dog, pig and two bearded dragons, according to a news release.

Dingman was charged with eight counts of animal abuse, a misdemeanor.

He is currently being held at the Warren County Jail on a parole revocation and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

The animals were seized by the SPCA of Upstate New York and are said to be in good health.