Glens Falls man charged in U.S. Capitol intrusion is taken into custody

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls man accused of illegally being in the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

James Bonet, 29, was arrested on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to paperwork filed in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.

Bonet had posted a series of videos to his Facebook page of him entering the building on Jan. 6.

In the first video, he says: “We’re taking it back. We are taking it back. We made it in the building,” according to court paperwork.

In the second video, Bonet says, “Capitol building smoking with all my people,” and then pans the camera to show other people, according to court paperwork. The third video is taken from inside the Crypt of the Capitol, where Bonet is chanting “our house” in response to “whose house?”

He is also seen smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.

Bonet has said he believes he did nothing wrong, because he was let into the building by Capitol Police. Bonet said it was a regular cigarette.