Glens Falls man charged in U.S. Capitol intrusion is taken into custody

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls man accused of illegally being in the U.S. Capitol after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.
James Bonet, 29, was arrested on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to paperwork filed in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.
Bonet had posted a series of videos to his Facebook page of him entering the building on Jan. 6.
In the first video, he says: “We’re taking it back. We are taking it back. We made it in the building,” according to court paperwork.
In the second video, Bonet says, “Capitol building smoking with all my people,” and then pans the camera to show other people, according to court paperwork. The third video is taken from inside the Crypt of the Capitol, where Bonet is chanting “our house” in response to “whose house?”
He is also seen smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.
Bonet has said he believes he did nothing wrong, because he was let into the building by Capitol Police. Bonet said it was a regular cigarette.
He went to Washington for the rally because he said he believes there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
On Wednesday, the FBI released a statement on the arrest:
"This morning our office arrested Glens Falls resident James Bonet for his role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. We will continue to diligently track down and hold accountable any individual who chose to break the law that day and make sure they are brought to justice. Anyone with information that could assist us in the matter should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov."
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.