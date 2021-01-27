Glens Falls man charged in U.S. Capitol intrusion arraigned on Wednesday

Bonet was told to refrain from possessing weapons, smoking marijuana and excessive consumption of alcohol.

“Marijuana is a prohibited substance federally. You are not authorized to use marijuana. If you post pictures of yourself using marijuana and get tested and have any indication of marijuana, you’re going to be right back in front of me,” Stewart said.

Bonet is subject to random drug screenings.

The judge also imposed a curfew, prohibiting him from being out at night except for work.

Stewart asked Bonet if there was any reason why he would not be able to comply with those conditions.

“No,” he said.

If he does violate them, he could be sent to jail.

“I fully expect that you will be able to comply with the conditions and we will not have an issue,” Stewart said.

Bonet, a 2009 graduate of Queensbury High School, said on Tuesday he believes he did nothing wrong, because, he said, he was let into the building by Capitol Police. He was smoking a tobacco cigarette, he said.

On Wednesday, the FBI released a statement on the arrest:

"We will continue to diligently track down and hold accountable any individual who chose to break the law that day and make sure they are brought to justice. Anyone with information that could assist us in the matter should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov."

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

