Glens Falls man charged in theft of unemployment benefits card

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

A 40-year-old Glens Falls man stole and then used a man's unemployment benefits card, police said Tuesday.

Raymond P. Bellinger of 5 Philo Ave. was arrested on five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, after an investigation into a report of fraudulent use of an unemployment benefits card in May and June, according to a Warren County Sheriff's Office news release.

The investigation began June 8 when the Glens Falls Police Department was contacted by the victim and was made aware of unauthorized activity on the victim’s unemployment benefits card, police said.

The Glens Falls Police Department and members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations unit worked together because there were multiple instances of unauthorized activity on the card in the city of Glens Falls as well as in the town of Queensbury, police said.

Police said it was determined that Bellinger had gained access to the card by stealing the victim’s mail and then activating the card.

Bellinger was processed at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and released with an appearance ticket to return to Queensbury Town Court on a future date.