Glens Falls man arrested on first-degree criminal contempt charge

QUEENSBURY — State police have arrested a Glens Falls man for allegedly breaking an order of protection. 

State police received a complaint that Kenneth P. Miller, 61, violated a full stay away order of protection by making a phone call. Following the investigation, a warrant was obtained for his arrest, police said.

On Nov. 7, Miller was arrested and transported to state police station in Queensbury for processing.

Miller was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned at Queensbury Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

