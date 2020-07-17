Glens Falls man arrested for injuring a 2-year-old

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arrested Thursday for allegedly causing internal injuries to a 2-year-old last week, police said.

Devon MacDuff, 31, faces multiple felony accounts, including endangering the welfare of a child and assault to a child under 7 resulting in bodily injuries.

MacDuff is accused of injuring a 2-year-old that resulted in internal injuries that required hospitalization.

The incident took place on July 7, but an arrest was made Thursday by Glens Falls police with the assistance of State Police.

MacDuff has since been arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and was taken to Warren County Jail.