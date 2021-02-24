Glens Falls man arraigned on newest charges in U.S. Capitol attack

The Glens Falls man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol illegally on Jan. 6 was arraigned virtually in U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia on Wednesday on new charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

James Bonet was arrested last month on a felony charge of being in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was initially arraigned on Jan. 27 in U.S. District Court of Albany. The case was transferred to the Washington, D.C., court and the new charges were added.

Bonet was among a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the building on Jan. 6 to protest the presidential election results. He posted videos of himself in the Capitol to his Facebook page saying “we’re taking it back” and a picture smoking what authorities say was a marijuana cigarette.

Bonet appeared before Judge Emmet Sullivan for a brief hearing. Bonet said: “I’m doing excellent,” in response to the judge’s question and entered a not guilty plea.

Sullivan had previously ordered the government to turn over any evidence favorable to Bonet to his defense counsel.

