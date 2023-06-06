GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison on child sex abuse charges.

Elijah J. Williams, was arrested in October after police said he had sexual intercourse with two victims who were 11 and 13 at the time. Williams knew the victims.

He was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and second-degree rape.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Thursday to a felony count of attempted rape, according to court documents.

Williams had no prior criminal record.

He also must serve 15 years of post-release supervision when he is released and register as a sex offender.