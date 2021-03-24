 Skip to main content
Glens Falls man admits to pointing loaded gun at victim in domestic incident
GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man has admitted to pointing a loaded shotgun at a woman during a domestic dispute.

Shawn P. Cheney, 30, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on March 17 to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 19 incident at a Henry Street residence, during which he threatened to shoot a woman and pointed the weapon at her chest, police said.

Shawn P. Cheney

Cheney

The dispute began with a verbal argument and Cheney slapped the victim, police said. He then got the shotgun and followed the woman. The victim smacked the barrel of the gun away as it was pointed at her chest. She fled the scene to a neighbor’s house.

Cheney was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and he was arrested three months later after recovering from facial injuries.

Cheney's sentencing was adjourned until March 9, 2022.

