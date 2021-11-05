Glens Falls man admits to drug possession, fleeing police

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man has admitted to possessing drugs and leading police on a brief foot chase.

Jacob M. Wells, 31, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court recently to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

State police arrested Wells on Glen Street in June 2020 for a series of traffic infractions.

When the trooper put his lights on to pull him over, police said Wells passed multiple cars, accelerating to a high rate of speed.

Wells failed to negotiate a bend in the road and struck a guiderail. He fled on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, according to police. He had minor injuries in the crash.

Wells had about 12 grams of cocaine and a metal straw containing cocaine residue in his possession, police said.

Wells is scheduled to be sentenced in November 2022 after being put on interim probation.

