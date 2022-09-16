Glens Falls man admits to bank robbery

GLENS FALLS — A man admitted on Friday to robbing a bank in Glens Falls last March.

Joseph L. Skellie, 34, of Glens Falls, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony third-degree robbery.

Skellie was arrested in May after police said he entered the Glens Falls National Bank branch on Broad Street on March 28. An investigation by the Glens Falls Police Department determined that Skellie gave a handwritten note to a bank teller demanding money, according to a news release from Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone.

Skellie did not use or display a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of money. Police recovered the robbery note.

Skellie is expected to receive a prison term of 3 ½ to 7 years when sentenced on Oct. 5. This is the maximum term on this charge for a predicate felon. He is being held in Warren County Jail pending sentencing.