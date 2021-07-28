Glens Falls man admits to assault, violating protection order

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man has admitted to assaulting a person and violating an order of protection.

Richard Ficarrotta, 32, was arrested on April 9 after police said he choked a person and struck the victim. The person had an order of protection against Ficarrotta, court documents showed.

He also assaulted an officer and resisted arrest, police said.

Ficarrotta also had been arrested on March 18 for another violation of the protection order.

Ficarotta had faced multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated family offense, aggravated contempt, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree assault — all felonies. He also was charged with misdemeanors of criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

Ficarotta pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on July 21 to aggravated family offense and second-degree assault in satisfaction of the charges.

Ficarrotta has been participating in a treatment program for a substance abuse issue, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.