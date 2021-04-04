Glens Falls man accused of violating order of protection

State police arrested Kenneth J. Filkins, 29, of Glens Falls, on Saturday on a charge of violating an order of protection.
Filkins is alleged to have had physical contact with the person he was ordered to stay away from, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm the person.
He was arrested Saturday night in Lake George and held overnight. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.
