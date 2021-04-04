 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls man accused of violating order of protection
0 comments

Glens Falls man accused of violating order of protection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

State police arrested Kenneth J. Filkins, 29, of Glens Falls, on Saturday on a charge of violating an order of protection.

Filkins is alleged to have had physical contact with the person he was ordered to stay away from, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm the person.

He was arrested Saturday night in Lake George and held overnight. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News