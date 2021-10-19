 Skip to main content
Glens Falls man accused of stealing car

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he took someone’s car without permission.

Ryan F. Warner, 31, is accused of taking a vehicle from an acquaintance at Broad Street Commons on Sept. 6. Warner did not return with the vehicle, according to Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French.

Newburg police located Warner and the vehicle on Oct. 16 and turned him over to Glens Falls police.

Warner was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor petit larceny.

