Glens Falls man accused of hiding cocaine in mouth during traffic stop

MALTA — Police arrested a Glens Falls man on Monday for allegedly trying to hide drugs in his mouth during a traffic stop.
A trooper stopped Kerry E. Haseltine, 59, at about 4:40 p.m. on Route 9 in Malta after witnessing a possible traffic violation.
Haseltine is accused of placing a quantity of cocaine in his mouth to conceal it, police said.
Haseltine was charged with felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Malta Town Court on Nov. 2.
