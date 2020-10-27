Glens Falls man accused of hiding cocaine in mouth during traffic stop

MALTA — Police arrested a Glens Falls man on Monday for allegedly trying to hide drugs in his mouth during a traffic stop.

A trooper stopped Kerry E. Haseltine, 59, at about 4:40 p.m. on Route 9 in Malta after witnessing a possible traffic violation.

Haseltine is accused of placing a quantity of cocaine in his mouth to conceal it, police said.

Haseltine was charged with felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Malta Town Court on Nov. 2.