Glens Falls man accused of assaulting 7-week-old son

GLENS FALLS — A 7-week-old Glens Falls boy is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and his father has been accused of assaulting the child.
Glens Falls Police officers responded to an EMS call just before 6 p.m. on Sunday at a residence at 186 Broad St. Upon arrival, officers observed the infant had serious life-threatening injuries.
The child was transported by the Glens Falls Fire Department to Glens Falls Hospital for medical treatment, according to a news release.
The infant was under the care of 19-year-old Tyler M. Zaugg.
Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Seth French said he believes Zaugg was alone with the infant at the time the injuries occurred.
“We deemed him to be the person responsible. We’re still investigating,” French said.
The infant was later transported to Albany Medical Center, where he remains, receiving treatment, according to French.
Police would not state the relationship of the victim to Zaugg, but he is listed in a Post-Star birth announcement as the boy's father. The boy was born on May 10.
Zaugg was charged with one count of felony first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, as well as two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Zaugg was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840.
