Glens Falls felon arrested again for allegedly violating protection order

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man who has been to prison for repeatedly violating an order of protection was arrested Sunday on that same charge.

Shaun M. Santos, 31, is accused of getting into a physical fight with another person at a residence on Leonard Street. The victim has an order of protection against him.

Santos was arrested at the scene and charged with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.

He was held, pending arraignment.

Santos is on parole after being convicted in December 2019 on a first-degree criminal contempt charge. He violated an order of protection by going to the Glens Falls home of the victim during that summer. He has had multiple criminal contempt arrests.

