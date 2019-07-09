{{featured_button_text}}
Pedestrian crossing

Pedestrians traverse a crosswalk in 2015 on Glen Street in Glens Falls. Glens Falls Police in recent weeks cracked down on drivers who didn't yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls Police effort in recent weeks to crack down on drivers who don't yield to pedestrians in crosswalks led to seven tickets, and police are hopeful that the drop in tickets is indicative that people are better obeying crosswalk laws.

In all, police issued 16 warnings the next to last week in June, and seven crosswalk tickets in the followup enforcement effort the next week. Thirteen tickets for other violations were issued during the two-week effort.

While it's tough to compare year-to-year results because of location and timing, a similar effort in 2016 resulted in 42 tickets for crosswalk offenses alone.

Glens Falls Deputy Police Chief Joseph Boisclair said city police are hopeful that the periodic efforts to monitor crosswalks and use undercover officers to see if drivers yield, as the law requires, are having an effect.

"We did see a drop in tickets. We're hopeful what we're doing is having an impact," he said.

This time around, police did issue a public warning that an enforcement effort was upcoming, but they did not release where in Glens Falls.

The state gives periodic grants to police agencies to fund officer hours monitoring crosswalks and using plainclothes officers to serve as pedestrians.

Pedestrian safety is a particular issue in a city like Glens Falls with a downtown business district and multiple street crossings.

"If we see issues or get complaints, we will act on them," Boisclair said.

