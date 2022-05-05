Glens Falls bank robbery suspect arraigned on felony charges

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arraigned on Thursday morning in City Court in the robbery of a Glens Falls bank branch in late March.

Joseph L. Skellie, 34, was charged with felony charges of third-degree robbery and second-degree grand larceny.

Terry Comeau, undersheriff at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, said that Skellie was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident in early April.

Seth French, detective lieutenant with the Glens Falls Police Department, said the department was made aware of Skellie’s whereabouts after his arrest, but did not bring charges forward right away in order to conduct a more thorough investigation into the bank robbery.

Skellie is being held in Warren County Jail without bail on the Glens Falls charges, as well as on charges related to incidents in Vermont.

Sarah Superneau, detective corporal with the South Burlington Police Department, said that a charge of attempted robbery related to the incidents in Vermont may be issued when he is brought in to court.

Superneau said that Skellie had attempted to enter a Northfield Savings Bank branch, which was closed at the time. She said it will be decided whether the charge is issued by court prosecutors.

City Court Judge Gary Hobbs issued orders of protection for five bank employees and two others in the bank robbery case.

Authorities had previously said an unarmed man slipped a note to a bank teller at Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street in Glens Falls, demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

At the time of the crime, cameras at the bank revealed the man to be wearing a tan-colored jacket, green pants with a white logo on the left leg, a camouflage bandana, a gray hoodie and dark sunglasses. Police described the suspect as a white man between 5 feet and 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

After the man received the money, he exited the bank and fled by foot on Mission Street heading north, police had said.

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to a news release.

An investigation by the Glens Falls Police Department determined that the robbery took place at roughly 10:25 a.m. on March 28.

In the days following the robbery, the department began its investigation. Police said that detectives were later able to pinpoint Skellie as a suspect after receiving a tip that was provided about an unrelated incident.

According to a news release, there were multiple warrants executed and there is "overwhelming evidence" that was discovered during the investigation linking Skellie to the bank robbery.

Through the search warrants, French said the department was able to track some of Skellie's movements. He said that Skellie left the Glens Falls area for South Burlington, Vermont, a day or two after the robbery.

Additional crimes were committed by Skellie in Vermont, where he is charged with attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault.

“We were working with South Burlington detectives as well. They came down here investigating their incident and their cases. We were able to link that it was the same suspect in both cases,” French said.

According to a news release from the South Burlington Police Department, Skellie attempted to kidnap a woman at knifepoint on April 1. The woman said that Skellie approached her from behind, holding a knife to her stomach and demanded that she give him her keys, police said.

The woman said he told her he was going to take her for a ride, police said.

The woman was able to free herself, throw her keys and call for help, and Skellie fled on foot, police said.

Skellie’s whereabouts were unknown following the incident in Vermont.

He was arrested on April 4 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office related to a domestic incident involving Skellie’s brother at a Queensbury residence, police said. Comeau said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a domestic incident at the residence at roughly 2 a.m. on April 4.

According to Comeau, Skellie is charged with felony charges of menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of breathing for that incident.

Skellie is also faced with violating parole, according to Comeau.

“Looking like a total of a week’s span,” French said of the time frame of incidents. “Close to a week is when all of this occurred before he was in custody.”

Skellie has not been arraigned on the charges against him in South Burlington, where he has a court date set for May 19.

He has a court date for May 16 at 11 a.m. in Queensbury Town Court for prosecution of the charges stemming from the domestic incident in Queensbury.

Skellie is due back in Glens Falls City Court on June 2 at 9 a.m. on the bank robbery charges.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.