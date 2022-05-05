 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls bank robbery suspect arraigned on felony charges

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was arraigned on Thursday morning in City Court in the robbery of a Glens Falls bank branch in late March. 

Joseph L. Skellie, 34, was charged with felony charges of third-degree robbery and second-degree grand larceny. 

He is being held in Warren County Jail without bail on the Glens Falls charges, as well as on charges related to incidents in Vermont. 

The judge issued orders of protection for five bank employees and two others in the bank robbery case. 

Authorities had previously said an unarmed man slipped a note to a bank teller at Glens Falls National Bank on Broad Street in Glens Falls, demanding an undisclosed amount of money.

At the time of the crime, cameras at the bank revealed the man to be wearing a tan-colored jacket, green pants with a white logo on the left leg, a camouflage bandana, a gray hoodie and dark sunglasses. Police described the suspect as a white man between 5 feet and 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

After the man received the money, he exited the bank and fled by foot on Mission Street heading north, police had said. 

Check back with poststar.com for more on this story. 

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

