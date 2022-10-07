 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls bank robbery sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Wednesday to 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison for robbing a bank last March.

Joseph L. Skellie, 34, had pleaded guilty in Warren County Court last month to felony third-degree robbery.

Skellie was arrested in May after police said he entered the Glens Falls National Bank branch on Broad Street on March 28. An investigation by the Glens Falls Police Department determined that Skellie gave a handwritten note to a bank teller demanding money.

Skellie did not use or display a weapon. He left with an undisclosed amount of money. Police recovered the robbery note.

Skellie was classified as a predicate felon and received the maximum term for this charge.

Joseph L Skellie

Skellie

 Provided photo
