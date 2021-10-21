Gansevoort woman sentenced for filing false tax returns

ALBANY — A Gansevoort woman was sentenced Thursday to a year of probation and ordered to pay more than $280,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to filing false tax returns.

Betty J. Marriott, 77, was ordered to pay $280,413 after pleading guilty to four counts of filing false tax returns in a case that dates back to 2014. The case was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albany.

Marriott’s conviction is related to business income and rental payments she earned through a Saratoga County company she owned and operated until 2016 that placed home health-care aides in patients’ homes, according to a news release.

After selling the company, she continued to collect monthly rental payments through 2017.

In pleading guilty, Marriott admitted to underreporting $1,019,44 in income from the business between 2014 and 2016. Following the sale of the company, she failed to report rental income earned through rental payments paid out to her on a monthly basis, according to the release.

In a relating case, 49-year-old Elizabeth Doyle of Ballston Lake, whom Marriott sold the company to in 2016, pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns. She is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 16.