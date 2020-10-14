Gansevoort woman indicted in federal court, allegedly collected benefits under two names

ALBANY — A Gansevoort woman was indicted Wednesday for allegedly using two different names and Social Security numbers to collect Social Security benefits under both identities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Santa Sanabria, 74, was collecting Social Security benefits under the name Santa Cordero. She then allegedly used a different name and Social Security number to apply for and collect Supplemental Security Income benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release.

SSI is a needs-based program that provides money for the elderly, blind and disabled individuals to pay for living expenses.

Sanabria was charged with Supplemental Security Income fraud and theft of government property. She was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel and released pending trial.

The charges against Sanabria carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

The case is being investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian S. LaRochelle.

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and John F. Grasso, special agent in charge of the New York bureau of the SSA Office of the Inspector General.