Gansevoort woman could face three years in prison for drug sales, hindering prosecution

Gina M. Battista

BALLSTON SPA — The Gansevoort woman who pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl and heroin in Saratoga County and hindering prosecution has been sentenced to a possible total of 3 years in prison.

Gina M. Battista, 30, pleaded guilty to those charges on Jan. 10 and was sentenced on Tuesday in Saratoga County Court.

Battista is facing 2 years in prison followed by a year of post-release supervision for third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony. She was also sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for second-degree hindering prosecution, also a felony.

Both sentences will run concurrent to one another.

Battista was arrested on May 20 following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

