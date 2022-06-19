Gansevoort woman charged in drug trafficking ring

GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort woman is one of a dozen people arrested on Wednesday in a heroin and cocaine trafficking ring.

Julia Eaton, 34, is accused of participating in the ring, which flooded communities in the Capital Region and Hudson Falls with significant amounts of cocaine, heroin pills, methamphetamine pills and artificial Xanax pills, according to police.

The ring trafficked more than a million dollars’ worth of cocaine and thousands of pills throughout Ulster, Dutchess and Saratoga counties, according to a news release from state Attorney General Letitia James.

The drugs were made to look like prescription medication.

In addition, police recovered illegal firearms, including assault weapons, and high-capacity magazines.

Eaton is accused of purchasing heroin and methamphetamine pills, as well as cocaine, for resale to others.

The months-long investigation involved hundreds of hours of physical and covert surveillance, court-authorized wiretapping of cellphones and review of phone records and law enforcement databases, according to a news release.

The investigation led to the recovery of:

11 kilograms of cocaine, with an approximate street value of $1.2 million;

15,000 methamphetamine pills, disguised as Adderall pills, with an approximate street value of $100,000;

5,000 artificial Xanax pills, with an approximate street value of $50,000;

750 heroin pills, disguised as Oxycodone, with an approximate street value of $20,000;

39 firearms, including four assault weapons;

40 high-capacity magazines;

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition; and,

$120,000 in cash.

“Any drug operation that floods our streets with heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine endangers New Yorkers. But this operation was especially dangerous because they sold drugs that were intentionally disguised as prescription pills and were heavily armed with assault weapons and other firearms,” James said in a news release.