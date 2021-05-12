Gansevoort woman admits to using two Social Security numbers to get benefits

ALBANY — A Gansevoort woman has pleaded guilty to using two different names and Social Security numbers to collect benefits.

Santa Sanabria, 75, admitted in U.S. District Court in Albany on Wednesday that she had applied for the two Social Security numbers — one under the name of Sanabria and another one under her maiden name of Cordero, according to a news release.

Prosecutors said that from July 2012 through September 2017, she applied for and collected about $30,511 in Supplemental Social Income benefits to which she was not entitled. The program provides money for living expenses for people who are elderly, blind and disabled.

Sanabria faces up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a maximum term of 3 years of supervised released when she is sentenced on Sept. 9.

This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian LaRochelle.

