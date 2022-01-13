 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gansevoort woman admits to drug sales

  • 0
Gina M. Battista

Battista

 Provided photo

BALLSTON SPA — A Gansevoort woman has admitted to distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout Saratoga County.

Gina M. Battista, 29, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to felony third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Battista was arrested on May 20 following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

Battista also pleaded guilty to a separate count of hindering prosecution.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News