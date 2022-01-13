Gansevoort woman admits to drug sales

BALLSTON SPA — A Gansevoort woman has admitted to distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout Saratoga County.
Gina M. Battista, 29, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to felony third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Battista was arrested on May 20 following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.
Battista also pleaded guilty to a separate count of hindering prosecution.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today