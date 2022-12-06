 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gansevoort woman admits to driving drunk with child in vehicle

SARATOGA — A Gansevoort woman has admitted to driving while intoxicated with a child in her vehicle.

Elisha L. Novak, 40, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to felony aggravated DWI. Novak was stopped by state police on April 20 as she traveled on Broad Street in Schuylerville just before 11 p.m. While speaking with Novak, the trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and observed signs of impairment, police said.

Novak failed roadside sobriety tests and was taken into custody. At the police station, she provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17% —more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Novak is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23.

