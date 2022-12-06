Gansevoort woman admits to driving drunk with child in vehicle

Elisha L. Novak, 40, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to felony aggravated DWI. Novak was stopped by state police on April 20 as she traveled on Broad Street in Schuylerville just before 11 p.m. While speaking with Novak, the trooper could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and observed signs of impairment, police said.