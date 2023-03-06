GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort man was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to follow requirements as a registered sex offender.

Bryan A. Lynch, 25, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in March 2022 after an investigation determined that he failed to disclose an email address to authorities for the sex offender registry.

Lynch pleaded guilty in Washington County Court in January to a felony charge of failure to register and was sentenced on Feb. 10.

Lynch is a Level 2 sex offender, which is classified as a moderate risk to reoffend, according to the sex offender database. He was sentenced in 2016 to first-degree attempted sexual abuse for having sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl in Granville.