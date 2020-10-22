Gansevoort man sentenced to one year in jail for violating order of protection

BALLSTON SPA — A Gansevoort man was sentenced to one year in jail on Wednesday for violating an order of protection.

Adam J. Belair, 36, of 7 Catherine St., pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Aug. 11 to aggravated family offense for an incident that took place on Jan. 20. Police said he went to the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him, took her cell phone and fought with police.

Belair was also accused of urinating on the floor of a room in the police station.

He was charged with aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of criminal contempt, resisting arrest and criminal tampering. Belair pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense in satisfaction of the charges.