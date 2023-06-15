WILTON — A Gansevoort man was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison on child rape and pornography charges.

Allen J. Millington, 26, was arrested on May 11 after state police obtained a warrant to search his residence and found images of child sexual exploitation. The investigation was spurred by a tip received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Two weeks later, on May 25, Millington was turned over to state police on an arrest warrant. He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child after police said he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

The victim in the case was different from the one in the pornography investigation.

Millington pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court in April to first-degree rape and promoting a sexual performance by a child in satisfaction of the charges. He received 10 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision on the rape charge and 2 1/3 to 7 years on the pornography charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.