Gansevoort man pleads guilty to DWI for January crash

BALLSTON SPA — A Gansevoort man has pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated for crashing into a utility pole back in January.
John A. Butler, 41, admitted to driving off Route 50, hitting a pole and then leaving the scene. He was located a short time later and was found to be intoxicated. Butler was charged with a felony because he had at least one previous DWI conviction.
Butler is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m.
