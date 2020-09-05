 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gansevoort man pleads guilty to DWI for January crash
0 comments

Gansevoort man pleads guilty to DWI for January crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Gansevoort man has pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated for crashing into a utility pole back in January.

John A. Butler, 41, admitted to driving off Route 50, hitting a pole and then leaving the scene. He was located a short time later and was found to be intoxicated. Butler was charged with a felony because he had at least one previous DWI conviction.

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

John Butler

Butler
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News