Gansevoort man gets 6 months in jail for violating order of protection

FORT EDWARD — A Gansevoort man was sentenced to 90 days in county jail after admitting to violating an order of protection.
Devin Hayes was arrested on Aug. 1 after police obtained information that he was at the victim’s residence in Greenwich in violation of the order.
Hayes pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Jan. 14 to felony aggravated family offense. He also was sentenced to 5 years of probation and an order of protection was issued.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
