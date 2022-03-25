Gansevoort man facing child pornography charges

GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort man is facing child pornography charges.

Adam S. Conlee, 36, was arrested on Thursday after state police said he possessed and promoted images consistent with child exploitation. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Conlee was charged with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Conlee was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released to pretrial services. He is due to return to Northumberland Town Court on April 5.

The Troop G Computer Crimes Unit assisted with the investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.